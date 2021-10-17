DMScript Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $288,865.91 and approximately $2,889.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00068235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.07 or 1.00232696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.72 or 0.06191991 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.