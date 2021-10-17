Doc.com Token (MTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Doc.com Token has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Doc.com Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00042837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00199698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00090442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Doc.com Token Profile

Doc.com Token is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official message board for Doc.com Token is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

