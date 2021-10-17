DODO (DODO) Price Tops $1.53 on Major Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $169.08 million and approximately $78.09 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00202450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00091697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

