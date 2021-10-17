DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Down 40.8% Over Last Week

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, DOGGY has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $28.41 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00104660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,682.57 or 1.00450204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.51 or 0.06184481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025676 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,048,407,518 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

