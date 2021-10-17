DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,489 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DoorDash worth $93,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after acquiring an additional 196,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $8,013,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,090,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $214.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

