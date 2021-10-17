DragonVein Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $77,793.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,268.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.95 or 0.00990792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00308994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00275754 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00034506 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002519 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.