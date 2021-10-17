DREP [old] Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00206290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00092116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009690 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

