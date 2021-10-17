DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $115.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.24.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.