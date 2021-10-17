Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading 19.2% Higher This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00068438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00102276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,041.37 or 0.99943152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.57 or 0.06149770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024556 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

