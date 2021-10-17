Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $68.15 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00042837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00199698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00090442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

