DXdao Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.87 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. DXdao has a total market cap of $32.87 million and $143,274.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $666.37 or 0.01097320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00505605 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

