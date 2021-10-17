Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Reaches $6.34 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Dynamic has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $218.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,154.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.61 or 0.06227373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00298790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $615.41 or 0.00990123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00085674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.00422051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00305566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00275480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

