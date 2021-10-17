e-Gulden Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $145.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.16 or 0.00299249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,528 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,266 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

