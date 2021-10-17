e-Money (NGM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $239,560.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. e-Money has a market cap of $15.75 million and approximately $239,560.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001279 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00103869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,345.98 or 1.00019673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.87 or 0.06184244 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00025017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

