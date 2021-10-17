Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Eagle Materials worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

