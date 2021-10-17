Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 402.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.64% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGRX opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.79. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

