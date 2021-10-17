Earnbase (ENB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,263.00

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00005616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Earnbase has a market cap of $424,002.89 and approximately $3,263.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00070873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00103121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,085.72 or 0.99888926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.16 or 0.06173554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

