Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 49.0% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ETG opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 320,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,861,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

