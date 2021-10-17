Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 49.0% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of ETG opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
