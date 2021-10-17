eBoost (EBST) Trading 19.1% Lower This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $323.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.00298775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000091 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.