Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.20% of Echo Global Logistics worth $58,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECHO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $48.26.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

