Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $667,540.46 and $161.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00042970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00201374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00091694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

