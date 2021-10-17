Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.82% of Edify Acquisition worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $23,047,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $22,928,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,760,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,507,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

