Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,964.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $35,964.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.00299838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,066,530 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

