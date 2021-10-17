Electric Vehicle Zone Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.45 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and $1.16 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00102902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.36 or 0.99904957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.04 or 0.06200149 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

