Elgethun Capital Management Has $4.83 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

