Ellipsis (EPS) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $250.16 million and $50.85 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00208286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 511,507,500 coins and its circulating supply is 423,436,626 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

