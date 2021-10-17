ELYSIA (EL) Price Hits $0.0073

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $21.90 million and approximately $447,806.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00206097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

