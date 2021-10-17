Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.44.

Several research firms recently commented on EMA. CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0789504 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 103.91%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

