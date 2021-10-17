Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.20% of Emerson Electric worth $116,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after acquiring an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.73. 5,417,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,535. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.