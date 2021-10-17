Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Down 27.1% in September

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 531,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $196,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 202.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 178.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 68,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,372,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.