Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003269 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $91.68 million and $318,612.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00093085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.89 or 0.00388733 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00036009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,024,198 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.