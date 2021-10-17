Enigma Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $367,310.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00304471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007922 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001858 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

