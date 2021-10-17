Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $750,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 197,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. Enova International has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

