Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 16,955 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

WAL opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.