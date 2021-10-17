Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,644 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $429.05 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.00 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.