Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 15,955 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

