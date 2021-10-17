Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 19,985 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

NYSE BXP opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

