Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.24% of Envista worth $643,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

