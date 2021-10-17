Enzyme Finance Market Cap Achieves $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00199112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00089328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.