Enzyme (MLN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.12 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $235.32 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $131.26 or 0.00215271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.