EOS Price Reaches $4.49 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $4.32 billion and approximately $877.08 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00007360 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,036,920,448 coins and its circulating supply is 960,920,036 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

