EOSDT Market Capitalization Hits $2.62 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.62 million and $291.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001595 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.81 or 0.99992428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.93 or 0.06187341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00024764 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.