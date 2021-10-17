ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of ePlus worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 118,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $110.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $161,927.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

