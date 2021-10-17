Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Equifax by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,441 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

