Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,668 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,996 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,190 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,754 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of ETRN opened at $11.19 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.