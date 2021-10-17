Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $10.06 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Ergo has a market cap of $322.20 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $10.06 or 0.00016705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,249.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.87 or 0.06207286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.00300146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.13 or 0.00996074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00086734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.16 or 0.00426828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.00319232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00278570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004871 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

