Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 9.1% Higher This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $245,016.29 and approximately $8,453.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.99 or 0.06217721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00085528 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

