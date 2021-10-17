Etherisc DIP Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.36 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $10,433.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00204682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00092227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

