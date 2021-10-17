Etherparty Hits 24 Hour Volume of $224,339.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $224,339.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00198362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

