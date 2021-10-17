ETHPad Hits Market Capitalization of $29.80 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. ETHPad has a total market cap of $29.80 million and $1.15 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00071845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00104714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,980.09 or 0.99552634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.17 or 0.06166289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00025717 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad's total supply is 199,427,404 coins.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

